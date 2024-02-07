A Nigerian lady, Tyneey, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers

The new mother revealed how she danced energetically all through the duration of her pregnancy

At the end of the video, she showed off her baby who looked so adorable with a birthmark on his face

A Nigerian lady has left netizens gushing on social media after posting her energetic pregnancy journey.

Tyneey on TikTok told her fans that she danced with much agility all through the duration of her pregnancy.

Tyneey flaunts adorable baby

In her post, Tyneey first showcased herself dancing at different months of her pregnancy period.

What followed suit was a lovely clip of her adorable baby which captured the hearts of netizens.

The baby looked so healthy and some netizens claimed that he would also know how to dance well.

Reactions trail video of pregnant dancer

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@specialcherry1 said:

"Baby is looking stressed from all those dancing."

@kays_orb wrote:

"Me waiting to see her baby dancing at the end of the video. Congratulations baby gurllll."

@user7944446369755 said:

"Wow you are so strong I am sure that. Your child will be strong and talented just like you."

@stephbright2 added:

"That pikin go be strong talented dancer u really tried love your energy and vibes and too our baby u are strong too congratulations."

Pregnant woman with 2 kids trends

