A beautiful little girl with a stunning and unique-looking pair of eyes has gone viral on social media

The girl's mother had shown off the little girl on TikTok to mark her transformation over a few months

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok were mesmerised by the girl's beauty and adorable pair of eyes

A gorgeous little girl has earned accolades from netizens on the TikTok app after her video was shared.

The girl's mother, with the handle @chinadollbigmotion on TikTok, shared a video marking her daughter's transformation seven months after her birth.

Little girl with small eyes trends online Photo credit: @chinadollbigmotion/TikTok.

Little girl's eyes stun viewers

The girl's eyes, which looked so tiny and adorable, captured the hearts of netizens who praised her beauty.

The clip first showed her as a newborn before progressing to her transformation after seven months.

Dressed in a red top and sitting pretty on a bed, the gorgeous girl stared at her mum with fine eyes as the proud mother gushed over her.

Reactions as girl shows off unique eyes

Netizens were left in awe over the girl's beauty and the shape of her eyes.

@ccrowsiiie said:

"Lol she was a perfect newborn. I looked like a bulldog puppy covered in soup."

@denyshiajohnson reacted:

"I love her eyes."

@stacynodash3 said:

"She literally has the shape of your eyes. When I say she is freaking adorable I mean it omgg."

@annastaciacallend said:

"Omg her eyes are the cutest I have a daughter with the same Chinese looking eyes. Hi cutie."

@stillpnp wrote:

"Is it me or can we just see how advanced the new gen babies are at 7 months I was still looking like a baby she looks nearly ready for school."

@carl_da_conqueror reacted:

"OMG she looks like my grandson. They both got those sleepy eyes. I love it."

@crystale38 added:

"I know a guy from MS with the same set eyes and his daughter has that trait. She’s beautiful."

Pretty girl with shiny blue eyes trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 7-year-old Nigerian girl identified as Wasilat has netizens talking owing to her naturally blue eyes. Tima Wire contacted the cute kid and shared her snaps on the Rant HQ Extention Facebook group after being marvelled by what she beheld.

"Wow, the girl I met today, she's so beautiful with her eyeballs," Tima wrote while sharing pictures she had taken with the girl. On December 31, Tima made another post with the kid in the group wherein she gushed over Wasilat's eyes. When Legit.ng contacted her, Tima revealed that she met Wasilat at her mum's village.

"Her name is Wasilat, although she's not related to me. I just met her at my mum's village, and then I decided to take a shoot with her and post it for people to see the wonderful things God is doing." Tima added that she confirmed from the Kogi indigene's mum that it is not a disease but that she was born that way.

