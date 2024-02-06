A businesswoman has impressed netizens on social media after showing off her growth over the years

In an inspiring video on TikTok, she recounted how she started her business with about ten cartons of goods

However, her business experienced remarkable growth as she currently deals with over 100 cartons of goods

A Nigerian businesswoman, Ladey, has inspired netizens after showing off her flourishing business.

The lady who's into importation of goods said she started her business with only 10 cartons.

Lady into importation business flaunts goods Photo credit: @ladey_store/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's importation business blossoms

Shortly after kick-starting her business, she experienced a positive transformation that pushed her brand to greater heights.

Ladey said she currently imports over 100 cartons of goods with their worth summing up to 8 figures in naira.

A video showed a big container fully loaded with cartons of goods which she imported for customers.

Sharing the video via TikTok, she said:

"From 10 cartons to over 100 cartons in just three months. When I said I was bringing in a container it was not a joke. 8 figures sitting pretty."

Reactions as businesswoman flaunts cartons of goods

Netizens took to the comments section to hail her massively while some wished to be in her shoes.

@stanleyezulike155 said:

"If no be rituals nothing you fit tell me is not possible my dear."

@ausvic_kloset reacted:

"I haven’t gotten there yet I celebrate you today soon. I will come back soon to testify similar in Jesus name."

@242sonia said:

"I just fellow u now, pls I want to start the business, but I don't know how to order the items pls can u help."

@iamtujay added:

"I watched from your first TikTok. Omo you be bosss!! You deserve it. God bless you continuously."

@ij_babyyy added:

"Congrat baby girl I shall reach to this level through hard work and consistency."

