A couple on TikTok have received praise from their followers because of their exhibition of modesty.

In a throwback video shared on the platform by @theolatunbosuns, the couple said they got married three years ago.

The couple got married three years ago.

Source: TikTok

In the old video, they were walking casually in the streets, having fun and letting people know they were not under any form of pressure.

The couple said their wedding was on a budget and that they did not want to spend too much.

They wrote:

"While we were planning our wedding, we often looked into each other’s eyes and reminded ourselves: “reaffirming our commitment: “It’s just you and me against the world.” We knew what we wanted and went for it, even when our families had different ideas. We stuck together and fought for our love, with God’s help.

"And to the ladies, a bonus tip: Your wedding’s success lies not in lavish spending, but in your unwavering support for your partner and your shared vision. if your man don’t have much & you’re on a budget, stand by him and stick to your plan, and don’t let family pressures overshadow your bond."

Reactions to video of a man and his wife

@Crown commented:

"This is the kind of wedding that last, and blossom into a wealthy and happy couple."

@Moh'D said:

"Many would have married today and be happy, but, they're still looking for money for that lavish wedding."

@Mhercee said:

"This is sweet Uncle Iyanu."

Couple trends online due to their simple wedding

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady and her husband trended on TikTok because of the simplicity of their wedding, which was held recently.

The lady was dressed in a simple outfit, and the wedding was not elaborate, as there were only a few family and friends in attendance.

Many people who saw the video on TikTok said the marriage would last because it looked like it was built on true love.

