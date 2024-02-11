A lady who appears to be a new mum says mothers should be given the full right to give desired names to their children

According to her, mothers should have more rights in this aspect because they are the ones who carry the babies for nine months

Her assertion sparked a flurry of reactions on Instagram, with some people accusing her of starting a needless argument

Mixed reactions trailed the video of a lady who said mothers should be the ones giving names to children.

In a video reposted on Instagram by @mazitundeednut, the lady who appears to be a new mum insisted that mothers have more rights to name children than any other person.

The lady said mothers should be the ones to name their babies. Photo credit: Instagram/mazitundeednut.

Source: Instagram

According to the lady, it is the mother who carries the child for nine months, and, therefore, should be given the full privilege to determine the child's name.

She insisted that extended family members have no such rights, and even if the father of the child was going to do the naming, it should be with the permission of the mother.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Her assertions immediately sparked many reactions among Instagram users, with some saying she was starting a needless argument.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a lady says who should name a baby

@naijahbro said:

"Why do most women make a big deal out of this issue? Shey na you impregnate yourself.. men wey Dey carry the pikin in our balls all our lives we no dey complain ooo."

@haywhysticks said:

"Unhappy home not difficult to know."

@the_saucee_ said:

"This generation too like fight and quarrel on top small thing. We all had names from our grand parents but the one on our certificates is the one our parents gave us. Y’all just complain too much."

Beautiful baby goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that over 1 million baby lovers and fans on TikTok viewed the video of a girl who is blessed with so much beauty.

The girl was kept inside a black basin with water as she played happily, and her smile captured people's attention.

People on TikTok fell in love with the child, especially her natural hair, which was plaited all back.

Source: Legit.ng