Victor Osimhen is likely not to be a part of the Super Eagles squad when they take on South Africa in the ongoing AFCON tournament

Osimhen, who didn't travel with the rest of the Super Eagles squad to Bouake, is reportedly battling with abdominal discomfort

The latest update about the football star's health status has left many Nigerian football lovers worried as they turned to prayer

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been hit with an injury blow ahead of their crucial game against South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian striker and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen was not a part of the Super Eagles squad that travelled from Abidjan to Bouake, where they will face the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday, February 7.

Osimhen down with abdominal discomfort. Credit: @victorosimhen9/gettyimages

Source: Instagram

Why Osimhen may miss Nigeria vs South Africa match

It was reported that Osimhen is dealing with abdominal discomfort, which could make him unavailable for the game.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The African Player of the Year is under close monitoring and could be cleared to join the rest of the squad by Wednesday morning if his health improves.

Why Nigerians are worried about Osimhen

Osimhen is one of the key players in the Super Eagles squad and has played incredible roles so far, even though he has yet to score a goal.

His possible absence when Nigeria faces South Africa has left many Nigerians worried as they took to social media to pray for him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from concerned Nigerians; see them below.

ThesaaJay:

"Ahhh Osimhen sick ke? Abdominal Discomfort. Abeg I cancel every spirit of Stomach problem for Osimhen. God no go shame us. Them already show us shege for Grammy. Please pray for Osimhen's health ohhh. We need him to terrorize that Amapiano backline from 1st to 90mins."

AweleNwandu:

"God please whatever abdominal pain Victor Osimhen is facing now, I pray for instant healing. I connect him to the Hallelujah challenge about to start. He is healed, he is whole & he is graced, with perfect strength. You’ll be cleared for the matches to come! In Jesus name."

Itstosintaylor:

"So Una fit Dey pray for Victor Osimhen like this. I thought you people said he’s not important, He’s not scoring goals."

fame_identity:

"What happened to Osimhen? I Pray for him today; I cover Osimhen's health with the blood of Jesus."

Osimhen speaks after win over Angola

Legit.ng previously reported the Super Eagles star broke his silence after they kicked out Angola from the AFCON tournament.

Osimhen congratulated his teammates and expressed anticipation about their next game vs South Africa.

Osimhen wrote:

"Talk is cheap, na on top field we go dig am, congratulations to the team unto the next one. respect to Angola team."

Source: Legit.ng