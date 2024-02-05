The story of a woman who divorced her husband for cheating and having a child outside wedlock has gone viral

After ending her marriage, the same woman who left her cheating husband chose to move on with a married man

Netizens who reacted in the comments section took turns to criticize the woman over her wrongful choice of a partner

A female divorcee has been dragged on social media for having a romantic affair with a married man after ending her marriage over cheating.

An X user identified as @oku_yungx posted the story online and asked netizens to share their opinions.

Woman criticised over relationship with married man

According to Oku, the woman had divorced her ex-husband because he cheated in their marriage and had a child out of wedlock.

Surprisingly, the same woman who divorced her husband for cheating went ahead to be with a married man.

Oku added that the woman was already six months pregnant with the married man whom she moved on with.

He wrote:

“You divorced your husband because he cheated on you and had a child outside wedlock. Today, You are currently dating a married man and 6 months pregnant for him. What type of math is this ffs?”

Reactions as netizens bash Nigerian divorcee

The comments section was filled with different reactions from netizens.

@Akpotin1 said:

“Subject: Maths Topic: Feminine Stupidity Differential Equation.”

@votreblessingz reacted:

“Eat or be eaten. She will rather be cheated with than be cheated on.”

@Irebamiolakanm1 said;

“Engineering mathematics, not meant for everyone.”

@banky_xo said:

“Female engineering mathematics.”

@DivineAlfred5 said:

“That'll be may Edochie maths very soon for allowing Gen Z pressure her to leave her marriage.”

@Oluchion said:

“It's better to be cheated with than to be cheated on, nobody wants to be on the receiving end.”

@Babatundeyoo said:

“It's not adding up.”

See the post below:

Couple reunites 23 years after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Grace Migliaccio and John Hironhavr who broke up with each other after a short romantic affair had an amazing unexpected reunion 23 years later. They had earlier met in the United States during a party in 1984 but were forced to divorce each other after John’s visa expired in the US.

When both couples met again in 2007, they learnt about their divorces in their respective marriages, so they started another relationship, eventually leading to their reunion. Grace said after their first break up, they never forgot each other. Even after losing contact with each other, John had once gone as far as to track Grace down by calling an international directory in the U.S.

Both Grace and John said that love is worth taking a chance on, especially for those who had earlier experienced a loss in love; they said it is normal to come back to see if they feel the same way for each other again. “Know that it's never too late to find where you're supposed to be and who you're supposed to be there with”

Source: Legit.ng