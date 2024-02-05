A TikTok video of a man who predicted Nigeria’s AFCON2023 triumph went viral after they made it into semi final

The man claimed that he had a dream in which the AFCON champion was revealed to him

He was uncertain about Senegal’s fate, but he clearly stated that he witnessed Nigeria lifting the trophy after the final match

An astonishing TikTok video of a man who foresaw Nigeria’s glorious victory at the AFCON2023 tournament became a viral sensation after they beat Angola to reach the semi final.

The man asserted that he had a vivid dream in which the identity of the AFCON winner was disclosed to him by a divine voice.

He saw Nigeria lifting the trophy. Photo credit: @bourton_edouvie/TikTok

In a video shared by @bourton_edouvie, he expressed his doubt about Senegal’s prospects of reaching the final, but he confidently declared that he observed Nigeria hoisting the coveted trophy after defeating their opponents in the decisive match.

AllGoodNamesRGone reacted:

“But he said Nigeria will win it, Let's wait and see how everything end.”

Bourton Eduvie said:

“We will see.”

Muleza wrote:

“Man of God go and ask for forgiveness from God.”

Oselaz commented:

“Senegal is out ooo.”

Lerc:

“Senegal is Out D.”

TheRealOne:

‘Who's this quy? What country is this?, What did He Saw in the Realm of the Spirit?’

Paku _king:

“What now Senegal is out you must go confess.”

User3927518285009:

“With how many eill Nigeria defeat senegal.”

User1Pastor Sam:

“Papa sure.”

Bourton Eduvie:

“Let's keep watching and see if the prophecy might be true that Naija will win Afcon.”

