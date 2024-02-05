Ademola Lookman, Nigeria's star player, delighted fans with a video of him singing Asake's Lonely at the Top with his teammates

The video showed the player, who scored the decisive goal against Angola in the AFCON quarter-final on Friday, playing the song on his phone and singing along

His teammates soon joined in the chorus, creating a lively atmosphere, and as the video went viral on social media, fans praised Lookman's talent and spirit

He was excited. Photo credit: @ngsuper_eagles/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

He then started to sing along with confidence and flair, showing off his vocal skills. His teammates soon joined in the fun, singing the chorus with enthusiasm and clapping their hands.

The video, shared by @ngsuper_eagles, created a buzz on social media, as fans and admirers commented on Lookman's musical talent and team spirit.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prettyscars3 reacted:

“Lookman dey find wife?”

Enā rë said:

“Ademola lookman God bless u more.”

Chowa aku wrote:

“Ghana go think say na crusade.”

Rxynd commented:

“Gather here if you're watching this after his 2 goals.”

Paul Santos also commented:

“I will surely be among you guys very soon.”

OBSee:

“Make una no com home b4 Ghana, na there wahala go start ooo, bcus I'm not asking fr too much ooo. Ino say mak una win the cup but dnt cm home b4 Ghana.”

Mekyns0:

“I feel like leaving this country but anytime I get to the airport I used to ask myself can Nigeria cope without

me?”

Missbillz:

“Abeg we don fight with almost all Africa countries, make una no fall our hands Abeg.”

Adama Touray:

“I am a Gambian but i really like Nigerian.”

Dorowbuchi:

“Trust this eagles at ur own risk.”

Isaac Emrobowasan:

“Make I speak small french,La result la out,,Nigeria twe cameroon pom!”

WPaepi XXX:

“Ghana go think sey nah concert.”

Jim bell:

“Angola go think say na national athem.”

Cevan:

“Is Nigeria a country???”

Uchechidiamond682:

“Is it only me that is seeing the handsome guy.”

Source: Legit.ng