A primary school student’s humorous speech for their preferred head girl candidate caught the eye of many TikTok users

The video showed how the enthusiastic pupils made a poster of their friend and paraded it around the school

The joy and excitement of the young supporters were evident in their faces as they moved around

A video of a primary school student delivering a witty and persuasive speech to support their favourite head girl candidate has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, which has amassed thousands of views and likes, captured the attention of many social media users who were impressed by the student’s humour and charisma.

The video also showed how the student’s classmates rallied behind their friend’s campaign by creating a colourful poster with her name and slogan.

They proudly carried the poster around the school premises, cheering and chanting for their preferred head girl.

The video shared by @hormisdallenschools revealed the joy and excitement of the young supporters, who expressed their admiration and loyalty for their friend with bright smiles and sparkling eyes.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Akorede omo said:

”Pls don't allow inec to conduct this election o..they will rig it for politicians daughter.”

Kamara Henry wrote:

“Police come to the centre.”

Queen Mother:

“I am not team Karen team Abi oba where are they.”

Smith:

“Which branch is this.”

Muzinyafred:

“Seveni will u manage these young generation gone.”

Princess Maya:

“I am missing hormisdallen that was my school how are the kids doing this year.”

Gas&eletronicsUganda:

“It's better than today's makerere University political campaigns.”

Bingob:

“So wonderful. I pray my boy wins too.”

Aishaarshernakasi:

“For us we used to make a line to the person but after you can hear tewansibyeko muwe obujibwakitundu.”

Brilliant boy celebrated for emerging best-graduating student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a moment filled with pride and joy, a young man was called on stage during his convocation day to collect an award as the best-graduating student of his department.

King Dee found himself wishing for the day never to come to an end as his friends, family and the entire school celebrated his milestone.

