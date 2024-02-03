The Super Eagles' victory over the Angolan national team in the Quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has sent many into across the country

Clips of Nigeria's Senate President Godswill Akpabio, socialite Obi Cubana and actress Regina Daniels celebrating the victory have gone viral

In one of the viral clips making the rounds, Regina Daniels was seen at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium waving at Obi Cubana as they celebrated the win

It's been a while since the general mood of many people across Nigeria has been seen celebrating together.

The Super Eagles' victory in their quarterfinal match against Angola at the AFCON has lifted the country's mood.

Clips of billionaire Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko and his actress wife, Regina Daniels, celebrating the victory have caught the attention of many people online.

In one of the clips making the rounds, famous socialite Obi Cubana joined Ned Nwoko and his wife in the celebration.

Also, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other members of the Nigerian National Assembly were seen participating in the victory dance.

Regina Daniels gives Ned Nwoko a victory peck

In one of the clips that created quite a stir online, Regina Daniels was seen planting a victory peck on her husband's face.

She shared videos of it on her page while also speaking, admiring herself, noting that she has such a beautiful face and a raunchy body.

Watch the video for below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clips:

"I expect you and Peter Obi together sha."

"Na u carry the good luck go there."

"Simply so beautiful. Big congratulations, all round. We move."

"It seems Nigeria wants to bring home the trophy."

"This country is blessed and loved @officialasiwajubat is bringing the best… I can imagine the love and care and happiness shared… we are moving from pain to happiness forever… super Eagle the light."

"I wish we have a good government."

"What if we lose."

"What a good day to be a Nigerian."

Osimhen reacts to Super Eagles win over Angola

In an earlier report, Legit.ng recalls how Victor Osimhen reacted to the Super Eagles' quarterfinal victory over Angola.

The Napoli striker took to his Instagram page, noting that talk is cheap, the real battle is done on the pitch, and the Super Eagles never shy from it.

Osimhen also took time to hail his teammates and their performance, noting that it had been short of nothing but impressive.

