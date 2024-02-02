A young black man has shared a video after landing in his home country in Africa for a vacation

In a video shared via the TikTok app, he disclosed that his parents sent him down to Africa because he failed his finals

Netizens reacting in the comments section insisted that his parents sent him off with no intention of bringing him back

Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a young man who was sent down to Africa by his parents.

He shared a video of himself touring his country in Africa after his parents sponsored his trip back home.

Man sent to Africa for failing finals Photo credit: @yaboyfufu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man sent back to Africa for failing finals

The young man identified as @yaboyfufu on TikTok revealed that his parents sent him on vacation to Africa for failing his finals.

He mentioned that his parents sent him on the vacation to have a good time but netizens expressed doubts about it.

He wrote:

“I failed my finals and my parents still sent me on vacation to Africa! Life is good. I’ve been here for like 2 weeks already.”

Reactions as man shares video in Africa

The comments section was filled with reactions from people informing him that he won't travel back abroad. They claimed that his vacation ticket was a one-way ticket.

Rehor said:

“Omg, I’d break contact with my parents if they ever did.”

Godisghanaian said:

“This gonna be your longest vacation ever bro.”

DeathGripzz said:

“This happened to me except I got send to the Dominican Republic for two years. Enjoy your new life bro.”

Gideon reacted:

“That literally happened to one of my friends. He's been in nigeria since.”

Alhaji said:

“U ain't coming back gng.”

@kud said:

“They tried but I refused to get my passport.”

Whatcountryisthis said:

“Good luck learning Igbo.”

Brandon said:

“Who's gonna tell bro that ticket was a one-way?”

Majin said:

“Let us know how Yuta doing.”

Personal reacted:

“Bro u no go smell oversea aging.”

iBe_Vybin reacted:

“Bro on a permanent vacation.”

@ere me said:

“U better save Is $ for a flight or else u ain't coming back.”

Lady on vacation abroad considers staying permanently

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady is considering not returning to Nigeria after she travelled to the UK for a brief vacation. The lady, Judith Samuel, said she discovered that working in the UK is less stressful than working in Nigeria. Judith said people in the UK only work for four days a week, unlike Nigeria where people have to hustle for six days in the week.

Judith noted that the trip to the UK has opened her eyes to how people in the UK work less but earn more money. Judith wrote on TikTok: "I took a summer trip to the UK and i had the shock of my life. You people are bailing here oh. Are you sure that i will retrun back to Nigeria? You all are making money please."

@baguzu said: Please were you given a visitors visa or you came through another route? You are very correct. If you work any extra hours after a 10 hours day work for the same company you are working for the government tax office."

Source: Legit.ng