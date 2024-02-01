A father who migrated from Nigeria to Canada was overjoyed as he reunited with his children at the airport

He had been waiting for them eagerly and as soon as they spotted him, they ran to embrace him ecstatically

The family were delighted to finally be together after many years of separation in the heartwarming video

A father who had left his home country of Nigeria to pursue a better life in Canada was overjoyed as he finally reunited with his children at the airport.

He had been waiting for them anxiously for hours, holding a sign with their names and a big smile on his face.

The man was ecstatic. Photo credit: @chidimmaezema/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As soon as they spotted him among the crowd, they ran to embrace him ecstatically, dropping their luggage and jumping into his arms.

The family were delighted to finally be together after many years of separation.

Their heartwarming video as shared by @chidimmaezema captured the moment of their reunion and touched the hearts of many online.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Single mf reacted:

“When the little said daddy i shed tears congratulations to your family ma.”

Savage 080864 said:

“See me crying, God open way for my family.”

Mhizjoy851 wrote:

“Dear God am seeing what u are doing for others..this will be me and my family soon.”

Omalichanwa commented:

“See as I dey smile like mumu.”

Queen G also commented:

“The shoe how come.”

Natacha:

“My heart melted when I heard Daddy.”

Glow baby:

“Congratulations. The Lord that did yours will do mine as well Awwn.”

Fortune83838:

“Congratulations boo,my own is where the girl know say she de push the bags go.”

Abikeh:

”This is what I have been praying for ...l celebrate with you. it is my turn soon.”

Queensandrasandra:

“The way she ran to meet the husband.”

Nigerian man reunites with Canadian lover he met on IG after 1 year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Gift, has reunited with his Canadian wife, Natasha, after several months of a long-distance relationship.

About two years ago, the couple met on Instagram after Gift messaged her over an Instagram story she shared.

At the airport in Canada, Natasha and her boy welcomed Gift bearing colourful cardboards that had sweet messages.

Source: Legit.ng