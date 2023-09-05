A lady went to the United Kingdom, UK for vacation but she discovered the soft life that people live in the European country

The lady, Judith Samuel, only went to the UK to rest but she said she is not sure that she will come back to Nigeria

Judith said she discovered people in the UK work less and earn more unlike Nigeria where people work six days a week

A lady travelled to the UK from Nigeria to observe a brief vacation and she said she may not come back.

The lady, Judith Samuel, said she discovered that working in the UK is less stressful than working in Nigeria.

The lady says people earn more money in the UK but they work less. Photo credit: TikTok/@imjudy31 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Judith said people working in the UK only work for four days a week unlike Nigeria where people have to hustle four six days in the week.

Lady visits UK for Vacation, discovers people earn more money there

She revealed that people in the UK work less but earn more money. Judith noted that the trip to the UK has opened her eyes.

Judith wrote on TikTok:

"I took a summer trip to the UK and i had the shock of my life. You people are bailing here oh. Are you sure that i will retrun back to Nigeria? You all are making money please."

Reactions from TikTok users as lady visits the UK for a vacation

@Olly Okocha said:

"That 4 days a week is 12 hours shift and it is very crazy and stressful reason they get 3 days break."

@Trillionaire_Presh commented:

"Please were you given a visitors visa or you came through another route?"

@baguzu said:

"You are very correct. If you work any extra hours after a 10 hours day work for the same company you are working for the government tax office."

@Gbolagunte commented:

"For you to be able to afford a vacation in this present Nigeria, you are not doing bad at all."

