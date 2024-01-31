A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video of an elderly man who finds it difficult to walk on the road

The sad clip showed the old hawker carrying some goods on his head and hands while walking at a really slow pace

While sharing the clip, the lady solicited financial help on behalf of the man so he could stop hawking

A Nigerian lady has shattered hearts on TikTok with a heart-wrenching video of an old hawker walking along a street.

The lady identified as @salkevy on TikTok lamented that the man was too old to be hawking on the road.

Lady seeks help for elderly hawker

Salkevy said the man had difficulty moving fast with his legs and walked at a very slow pace.

She disclosed that she posted the video so that well-meaning people could help the man financially and take him off street hawking.

She said:

“Please my fellow Nigerians, let us help this man. I know we've been doing it before. Before this man could move this place to this red signpost, it took him hours. Please, I was moved with compassion, let's help this man.”

Netizens react to video of elderly hawker

The video sparked lots of reactions from the comments section as netizens felt pity for the old man.

O Dollar reacted:

“If you are on Twitter post it there am sure people will locate him and help him there.”

FADEXX COSMETICS said:

“Commenting to boost this post.”

Jessie said:

“Omo people are going through a lot.”

Biggest_Chijioke reacted:

“How we won take do am??”

Xclusive wholesales said:

“This is touching.”

PORT HARCOURT IPHONE STORE said:

“Try and reach out to know let's know how we can help him in any way.”

AMAKAC said:

“Gosh!!!“

Benedicta Halim said:

“Please.”

PORT HARCOURT IPHONE STORE said:

“Omo.”

Crystabel U reacted:

“Can facilitate aiding him? like and account and assuring to get the money to him?”

Doctor Christian said:

“Repost him till it goes viral again.”

