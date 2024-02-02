A white man, identified as Jordan Buhrs, has released his predictions for all the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final clashes

He listed the possible scorelines and winners from the matches after doing a personal analysis of each team

Football lovers from Nigerian and other nationalities have shared their thoughts on his viral predictions

Ahead of the commencement of AFCON quarter-final matches, an oyinbo man, Jordan Buhrs, has dropped his semi-final predictions.

On Friday, February 2, Nigeria will battle Angola and DR Congo against Guinea while the other quarter-final fixtures on Saturday will see Mali face Cote d’Ivoire and Cape Verde slug it out with South Africa.

He gave out the possible score lines for each of the matches. Photo Credit: Issouf Sanogo, TikTok/@jordanbuhrspredicts

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video, Jordan analysed the performance of each of the teams before releasing the possible scorelines of the four matches and the teams that would scale through.

Jordan's predictions worry Nigerians, others

In the first match between Nigeria and Angola, Jordan tipped Angola to qualify for the semi-final.

While admitting that Nigeria is coming on the back of a nice two-nil win over Cameroon, Jordan said Angola has been in really good form, which was further confirmed with their three-nil win over Namibia in the round of 16.

Jordan predicted the game to end in a one-all draw or win for Angola. He predicted a one-all draw with Congo qualifying in the DR Congo-Guinea match.

For Saturday matches, he said Mali would beat Cote d’Ivoire by a lone goal or a draw and added that Cape Verde would play a draw with South Africa, but the Bafana Bafana would make it to the semis.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the AFCON predictions

Phathumzi_Ntsika_Ndlovu said:

"We Africans don't learn... Let's forget about trying to predict this thing n just enjoy the tournament. this thing is unpredictable."

MUIZ said:

"Bro, I think you want your account down why will you choose a whole giant of Africa going home."

faustinonsansi4 said:

"Best predictions ever."

ntate wa Tladi said:

"Noooo bro, we keep clean sheets, do you know mvala and kekana, we will beat cape Verde without conceding a goal."

Typeshii said:

"No pls don’t predict us ooooo that’s how the other team kept losing."

Kgopotso Thobejane said:

"You've learned reputation and status doesn't count in this Afcon. Some rational predictions at last."

Brighton Brien Mashi said:

"It's the end of the road for Bafana Bafana they're too confident now."

Man releases 'disturbing prophecy' about Victor Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who correctly predicted seven AFCON games had dropped a worrying 'revelation' about Victor Osimhen.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Sierra Leonean stated that Osimhen would score before Nigeria's exit from the tournament but gave a stern warning.

Amadu warned that Osimhen should not be allowed to take any penalty kicks for the team, suggesting he foresaw the Napoli star not converting the spot kicks.

He noted that people would definitely ignore his statement. In another post, Amadu stated that he is not a prophet but a critical thinker, probably blessed with the gift of analysing football matches.

Source: Legit.ng