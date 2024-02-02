The Nigerian lady driving from London to Lagos has reached France after crossing the English Channel

Pelumi Nubi took up the courageous and adventurous journey, vowing to drive a car all the way from the UK to Nigeria

On day one of the journey, Pelumi gave interesting updates as she said goodbye to London and set sail home

The adventurous journey of the Nigerian lady driving from London, UK, to Lagos has begun in earnest.

The journey started from London on January 30 and the courageous lady, Pelumi Nubi, said she is now in France.

Pelumi started her journey on January 30, and she will travel through 17 countries to arrive in Nigeria. Photo credit: Instagram/Pelumi Nubi.

She ignited her customised car and drove off from London, crossing the English Channel into France and taking photos close to the Eifel Tower.

Pelumi gave an update on posts she made on her social media handles, including X, Instagram and TikTok.

She said:

"YES, I made it to Paris! I snapped this pic right in front of the Eiffel Tower."

The journey is expected to take Pelumi through 17 different countries before she would finally arrive in Nigeria.

See her post below:

Reactions as lady driving from London to Lagos arrive France

@ife.love1 said:

"This is truly exciting! Congratulations. May God continue to protect, guide and safeguard you."

@ebettzfashionng commented:

"Waohhhhhh, you made it!!!! We are still rooting for you and waiting on your arrival. Keep going, you've got grace."

@dongoesq said:

"Go girl, we love you and rooting for you."

@the.soho. asked:

"Yaaay! How was first night sleeping in your car?"

@phardeylush said:

"Whoppies….. well done girlie! See you on the other side."

@dorwin_collection commented:

"Well done dear. The Land you will pass will obey You. It shall be a smooth and fair ride."

@trendytab commented:

"Praying for a safe and pleasant journey for you. Absolutely proud you girl! You rock big time. The world is your oyster."

Pelumi Nubi shows the car she would use

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pelumi Nubi showed her fans the interiors of the car she would be using.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Pelumi said the car has a bed space she would use to catch some sleep.

She also said she took along a gas cooker she would use to make meals on her way.

Source: Legit.ng