A brave Nigerian lady, Pelumi Nubi, has announced her mission to drive from London to Lagos in a car

As she looked forward to the journey with happiness, Pelumi said she was open to answering people's questions

Some Nigerians jokingly told her that they would love to follow her back to London whenever she arrives in Lagos

A Nigerian lady, Pelumi Nubi, is going on a mission to solo drive from London to Lagos, and she is excited about the mission.

Remember that in 2022, Kunle Adeyanju, carried out the same mission on his power bike and got a hero's welcome.

The lady posed in front of her beautiful car. Photo source: @pelumi.nubi

Source: TikTok

Driving from London to Lagos

Pelumi said she would be giving updates about her journey on her social media pages. She has modified her vehicle to be fit for her journey.

She added that she would soon give a cost breakdown of the trip, including what she spent on the vehicle.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Aminah kim said:

"Pls pelumi am in Lagos waiting for you, if you reach and you’re going back take me with you."

Jessi_Louu said:

"I didnt even know this was geographically possible."

gwen.suehunu said:

"Wishing you safety and comfort on your travels."

skyswija said:

"Wishing you a safe journey."

Anthony said:

"I’m a geographer and it’s 100% possible, I will be with you all the way."

Chisom Joy Orji said:

"Share the route cos I am driving my keke to London this summer."

Zz said:

"Pelumi, my Yoruba sister I think you will need a 4X4 car driving through the Sahara routes between Marakesh & Mauritania there are sandy road there."

Liza said:

"Please be careful. Gods blessings on your journey."

ogk73 said:

"I have been dreaming of doing this and I happy to see this."

Man drove bus from UK to Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Babatunde Tomori, achieved a great feat as he drove a danfo bus from London to Lagos, spending many weeks on the road.

When asked why he embarked on the journey, the man said he wanted to promote Nigeria and show that despite everything happening, it is a good place for those in the diaspora to return to. It was also an opportunity to tick it off his bucket list.

Source: Legit.ng