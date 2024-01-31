A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate the Canadian government approving her visa application

In a touching video, she shed tears of joy as she protectively flaunted her passport and those of her loved ones

Her video divided netizens with some wondering why she was crying about migrating, while others celebrated with her

It was a moment of joy for a Nigerian lady as her Canadian visa application was successful.

The lady could not contain her joy as she broke the news to her followers on TikTok.

She showed off her passport.

Source: TikTok

In a short TikTok video, @chidimmaezema displayed four passports and used her hand to cover the confidential parts.

She then held the passports close to her chest as she continued to shed tears.

"Thank you Jesus," she captioned her video.

Watch the video below:

People divided over her visa celebration video

Oma peace said:

"Please when you reach there abeg I day beg you, don't start turn to motivation speaker, because the one's we have is enough am I'm tired of them."

ladyG gg said:

''Congratulations.

"But I will not cry. Canada or not Canada. Nigeria will be great again.

"We still have hope."

kacydd said:

"You de cry still de cover am, how are my sure you're not pranking us."

Prince - Chris said:

"Why are you girls making it to look like getting a visa is a big deal."

Ruthy171005 said:

"Congratulations dear. I and my love ones will testify to this, this year."

Investor-B said:

"I always laugh when I see people crying all because of Canada visa e no go better for those who made Nigerians like this."

styqwoke said:

"My mama go tell me, never post anything till you 100% settle."

emmygadgets said:

"You're crying because you're going to heaven abi."

Lady celebrates getting Canadian visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had expressed excitement at getting her Canadian visa.

She celebrated the achievement by posting a video on TikTok showing her amazing dance skills.

In a video shared by @missjayone, she held the two visas firmly in her hands, as if to assure herself that they were real, and moved her body with grace and energy.

Her face was radiant with happiness and satisfaction, as she thanked God for the opportunity to relocate to Canada, a land of abundant opportunities and possibilities.

