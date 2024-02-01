A viral video of an adorable set of twin baby girls has melted the hearts of netizens on social media

One of the girls was captured crying in the video while her sister tried to pacify and make her feel better

The highlight of the video was the gibberish statements the little girl made while consoling her sister

A video showcasing the beautiful bond between a set of twin girls has gone viral on the Instagram app.

The babies looked so plumpy and well-fed in the sweet video and this made netizens adore them.

Little twin girls go viral Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/TikTok.

Little girl speaks in gibberish language

In the viral video, one of the girls was seen crying loudly while her twin explained what was wrong using gibberish words.

Some netizens who watched the video said the girl's manner of pronouncing words seemed like she was speaking the Korean language.

Netizens react to video of twins

The comments section of the lovely video was filled with admiration for the twin baby girls.

@dimplesamaka reacted:

“My greatest prayer just 2 babies at once and I'm done with childbirth. God abeg.”

@emmynuel_esan reacted:

“Apart from me who want twins too.”

@success reacted:

"What language is this? Na Korean language?"

@mylifeaswhite_ reacted:

“Dem chubby cheeks receive twins, you reading this!”

@iamdx2 reacted:

“The parents are doing well you can see how well fed the children are.”

@aristotttle commented:

"They are speaking Korean language."

@goldenjulz_ reacted:

“Like this comment if you want God to bless you with twins.”

@b_unique reacted:

“They are really smart for that age. Kudos to the parents for raising such intelligent and beautiful kids.”

@chinwe_211 said:

“God I want twins o. If their wahala dey too much I'm ready to face.”

@the_rawbest reacted:

“The fact that they're speaking babies language and na only both of them go understand am na only guess the mama go Dey guess. When you see them speaking it playing and laughing ehh.”

@chefnshopper reacted:

“They're so cute. See those cute cheeks. Flourish be nice to your sister jor. You can tell Flourish is the indabosky.”

Watch the video below:

