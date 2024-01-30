A video of a teenage girl who looks way older than her age has surprised netizens on the TikTok app

While sharing the video via her official account, the girl who was born in 2007 said this year will be her last as a minor

The disparity between her age and her looks ignited lots of reactions from netizens who stormed the comments section

A beautiful teenage girl has sparked a controversy on TikTok after revealing her year of birth in a video.

The girl identified as @ria._baby clearly reiterated that this year would be her last year as a minor.

16-year-old girl looks more mature than age

The teenage girl who admitted that she looked more mature than her age addressed her mates who were born in 2007.

She lamented that they will become adults next year and stated that she was not ready for the fast transition into adulthood.

“2007 babies this is our last year being a minor. I'm not ready,” she said in part.

Reactions trail video of 16-year-old girl

The 16-year-old girl has become a viral sensation as netizens reiterate how grown up she looked and also expressed doubts about her age.

@d real chioma said:

“You are still 16! we look bigger than our age and i love it.”

Akwaibom_babygirl reacted:

“Wait you mean you're older than my baby sister with just one year?

@_deyah said:

“You don't look your age.”

Marron reacted:

“2007 where? Ma.”

Nicole said:

“@Reni? enjoy it while is lasts.”

Juanita said:

“I'm not ready.”

@sOignelli said:

“You look soo gooddd cuzzz.”

CHIEMELA reacted:

“I'm ready oo.”

AccommodationSwakopmund said:

“Thought you were!”

Mofiyinfoluwa.O said:

“No way.”

TAwaili said:

“Shayo you still have like 5 more years to catch up.”

Watch the video below:

