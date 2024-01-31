A heartwarming TikTok video of a boy’s hilarious reaction to a crying baby went viral on the internet

The boy looked at the baby, who was wailing loudly, with a shocked expression on his face

After staring at the baby for a while, he shook his head in sympathy and walked away in the video

He was stunned. Photo credit: @favourbaby60/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He seemed to wonder why the baby was making so much noise and why no one was soothing her.

In a video shared by @favourbaby60, he stared at the baby for a long time, as if hoping that she would calm down. But when the baby continued to cry, he shook his head in sympathy and disappointment, and then walked away from the scene.

Watch the video below:

Baby acts surprised after he was shown a video of him crying at 5am

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother recorded a video of her son crying around 5 in the morning and later showed it to the child.

In a video on the TikTok handle of Sandra Baby, the mother showed the child how he disturbed her early in the morning.

When the clip was played for the boy, he watched it with an adult-like expression on his face.

Mother shows little girl a clip of her crying

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that an oyibo mother decided to show her little girl her exact facial expression whenever she was crying in video.

The little girl who watched the clip appeared glued to it but not just that, it was obvious that so many things where going on through her mind as she watched the video.

Some social media users who watched the video has described the expression on her face as deep concern and pity for herself while others translated it that it was a way of telling her mother that this was a dry joke taken too far.

Source: Legit.ng