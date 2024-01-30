A Nigerian lady has shared a touching video showcasing her father’s excitement after giving him a surprise gift

The kind lady had surprised her doting father with a bundle of naira notes during his visit to her house

In his reaction, the excited father laughed heartily as he counted the money he received from his child

A hardworking Nigerian lady left her father in a glaring state of happiness after gifting him a bundle of cash.

The lady identified as @onyinsharon2012 on TikTok revealed that her father paid her a surprise visit and she decided to make him smile.

Lady surprises dad with cash

Source: TikTok

Lady surprises father with bundle of cash

The young lady in return thought it wise to also surprise her father in a way that will get him so excited and joyous.

She gave him a bundle of money as a surprise gift and his reaction melted hearts on the TikTok app.

He was captured in a touching video laughing heartily while counting the money with full concentration.

At one point, he paused and laughed out loud revealing how happy his daughter’s gesture made him feel.

The video was captioned:

“So my dad paid me. A surprise visit yesterday and I decided to surprise him too with this token. See pure smile as d counting started.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng