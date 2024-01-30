A Nigerian lady was amused after returning home to find one of her baby's legs tied with a white rope

According to her, she stepped out and left the kid in her husband's care and apparently wasn't expecting what she saw

A video of her husband and the baby she shared online has gone viral and left netizens in stitches

A Nigerian wife has taken to social media to show what her husband did to the baby she left in his care.

In a TikTok video, she showed the shirtless man looking relaxed while the kid was a bit away from him.

Her husband tied one of the baby's legs with a rope. Photo Credit: @chiomachiadikaobi

Source: TikTok

However, it was observed that the man tied one of the baby's legs with a rope and held on to it, limiting the kid's movement.

The woman was amused by the trick her husband resorted to in order to watch the little child. The funny clip has garnered over 57k views at the time of this report.

Netizens were equally amused by the man's action.

Watch the video below:

People found the man's action hilarious

EYIWUNMI said:

"I love you sir no need to stress yourself later she will sleep."

willy willy practitioner said:

"Omo she no fit go anywhere again."

shantel bae said:

"Life no too hard ooo na today I confirm am."

OSAIVBIE said:

'This is what my elder bro did to his son then tie him leg join bed."

classic bae said:

"D day wen sleep catch me and my baby never sleep I tie him cloth join my own bfor he roll fall."

Gloria lovis said:

"If i come back and see this,u will not like me ooo."

Odugwu-Lagos said:

"Oh she's crying all the time."

Fatima said:

"I can’t even laugh to my satisfaction."

Mum ties her baby to mannequin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed how a woman tied her baby to a mannequin.

The woman who felt disturbed by her baby placed the child at the back of a mannequin and held him firmly with a wrapper.

To her surprise, the baby stayed calm and even smiled at a point. She was so excited that the trick worked. The happy mother shared the video on TikTok and thanked the first person who found out about such tactics to use on a child.

Source: Legit.ng