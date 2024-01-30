A TikTok user who took his British Citizenship test and finished 24 questions in 2 minutes gained attention

A TikTok user who took his British Citizenship test and finished 24 questions in 2 minutes has gone viral.

He shared his experience of taking the test, which he said was easier than he expected. He said that he had to go through a strict security check before entering the test centre.

The man aced his test. Photo credit: @kyofficialworld/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The test consisted of 24 questions about British history, culture, and values. He had to answer at least 18 questions correctly to pass the test.

He admitted that he recognised most of the questions from his revision, which he did online and with a book. He did not find the questions difficult as confessed in a video shared by @kyofficialworld.

He said that he was confident that he had passed the test, but he had to wait for an official confirmation. He later received an email confirming that he had passed the test and became a British citizen.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sherine reacted:

“I pass mines first attempt wasn't hard as what I heard people say.”

Chicken Nugget said:

“I passed mine within 5 minutes day after tomorrow citizenship ceremony, good luck.”

Marta:

“I have citizenship ceremony on Thursday on my birthday double celebration.”

NyaRi:

“Well done I want to do mine this year too.”

Cee.J:

“Government based exams in the UK are so hard, I didn't even have to stucy for my drivers license back in Canada but here??I had to read books on books passed tho.”

Eddie_ nanaama_priceless:

“I do like 3time no pass.. now am fed upthe last test even pain me I got 17 only one to pass.”

Miss Taken:

“Use to watch you back in 2020 when I was trying to join the RM. Was there when you bought your first car, and now this. Congratulations, man!”

Mina:

“It took me 6 times to get it.”

Source: Legit.ng