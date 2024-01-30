A Nigerian teacher who was captured in a TikTok video having his emotional breakdown in class

He was teaching a lesson that none of his students seemed to grasp, and he felt frustrated and hopeless

He asked one of his students, who was not paying attention, to leave the class while expressing his disappointment

The video shared by @cbnchickennugets touched the hearts of many viewers, who empathised with his situation and praised his dedication and passion.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

David-praiz reacted:

“I sure say this guy na noise maker for im own time.”

Chididavid5 said:

“Na Karma when them dey beg una to pay attention for University una no dey gree.”

Mercy9383 wrote:

“Them wan frustrate Sir.”

Jay O commented:

“All those students be acting out when a young teacher is in class just to provoke him.”

Beautyceleb also commented:

“Bruno don see shege promax.”

Precyswet:

“It's really painful.”

Sammysammy:

“Shey na so you do your own teachers for primary school?”

CJ builders:

“Sir is this your real account.”

