A young man who discovered that his Audi 2023’s wheels had been stolen one day shared his story

He said that the only day he left his car outside instead of in a garage, someone stole his wheels

He managed to get new wheels for his car, and he also got his old ones back after the police caught the thief

One fateful morning, a young man was shocked to discover that his brand-new Audi 2023’s wheels had been stolen.

He shared his harrowing story as he lamented that the only day he left his sleek car outside instead of in a secure garage, some cunning thief pinched his shiny wheels.

He narrates the experience. Photo credit: @rag_rs5/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He, @rag_rs5, felt very upset and stressed by this unfortunate incident but he eventually managed to get new wheels for his elegant car, and he also got his old ones back after the diligent police caught the sneaky thief.

JJ pet said:

“Hellcat activities.”

User7117873341826 wrote:

“Jason Todd did it.”

Adrian Vaughn reacted:

“Bro lives in gotham.”

Austin Fricano:

“Wow bro aren't thoose wheels like 16k.”

Alex:

“Brakes more expensive than the wheels. They fumbled.”

AnelNP:

“Bro at this point just dont buy another audi anymore.”

Jorge Delao:

“Bro just buy an M3 at this point ur luck w these rs5s is atrocioUS.”

Joseph:

“Maybe not a good idea when u did a video about how much the wheels was.”

Ricky:

“U can't catch a break.”

Vasile E:

“If it was in romania you wouldn't even see half of the car there.”

