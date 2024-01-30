A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with a man who became 'homeless' in less than a day after they met

The man sent a message asking if he could spend the night at her place because his house was about to be fumigated

Netizens who read the chat between the duo wondered if he had no friends or money to lodge in a hotel

A Nigerian lady has shared the shocking message she received from a man she had barely known for 24 hours.

The lady identified as @mide.ng on TikTok was thrown aback by the man’s guts considering that they just met each other.

Lady displays messages she received from man Photo credit: @mideakins/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man begs to sleep at Mide's house

In his message, the man claimed that his house was going to be fumigated and he needed to sleep over at her place.

The message read:

“My fumigation guy gave me an appointment for today, so, could I come to yours, but will leave early morning tomorrow.”

Sharing the chats online, Mide reiterated that her experience with men was one of the major reasons why women should never tell a man they stay alone.

She wrote:

“Here is one of the reasons you should never tell a guy you just met you stay alone, This one now is a leach.”

Reactions as lady leaks chat with man

Netizens in the comments section shared their experiences with such men.

Press on nail tech said:

“What happened to hotel?”

&wun_miey said:

“Relatable 00000000 his house became too far to the office all of a sudden and would like to stay because he has morning appointments for a week.”

simply Amy said:

“One wanted to move in permanently with me until he can get himself a place.”

@arugba osunfunmi said:

“No I don't receive guests if he wan faint make e faint.”

Mary O reacted:

“That's why I don't tell people I stay alone.”

Peace of mind said:

“He definitely learnt from Abuja boys or he lived here.”

Eight said:

“He would never leave.”

Lucy prestige reacted:

“This happened to me last year December inside Sienna from Asaba oga said if he can spend a night in my house because he had an appointment with 1 man.”

Nikkyos said:

“Wetin do hotel?”

@kanyinsola DUU said:

“Tell him to follow the fumigation man home, abi ko koshi danu.”

Inis'tichies said:

@He should get a hotel.”

Source: Legit.ng