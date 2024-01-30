A young lady with brown coloured teeth has shared a video explaining why her teeth are not white

According to the lady, her condition was largely caused by a hereditary deficiency from her mother’s side

The lady further explained that whitening her teeth could have many negative effects and the thought of it has hindered her from doing it

A Nigerian lady has finally addressed netizens who have been taunting her over the colour of her teeth.

According to the lady with a brown-coloured set of teeth, her condition was a hereditary deficiency and not because she was dirty.

Lady flaunts brown-coloured teeth on TikTok Photo credit: @dfw_rola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady with brown teeth addresses netizens

The lady identified as @dfw_rola on TikTok revealed that she visited numerous dentists because of her teeth deficit but they always reminded her of the negative effects of whitening it.

She added that she inherited the brown teeth from her mother who also inherited them from her mother.

Speaking further, she stressed that people always call her dirty because of her brown teeth but she won’t do anything about it just to get their approval and end up suffering the negative effects.

She said:

“My teeth are brown. It's more like a deficiency. I've been to many dentists and asked a whole lot of questions. There are so many things we can do about the teeth but it has a whole of disadvantages.”

She advised people suffering from any deficiency to be proud of themselves and have self-love.

Reactions trail video of lady's brown teeth

The comments section was filled with opinions of people who had different things to say.

Ayn said:

“Girl focus on the good comments and avoid the negative comments. I love your teeth.”

Kpakpando said:

“It's heritage but teeth whitening dey na fine girl.”

@roosynthal said:

“I also have brown teeth but mine is due to medical condition - calcium deficiency (hypocalcemia). Mine is getting worse as I grow old.”

Anike said:

“I've brown teeth too I don't use to laugh.”

Ezi commented:

“Rubbing the dropper on your skin is stressing me.”

BUZOR said:

“Omo any hereditary stuff that isn't nice Abeg pray against it.”

Angela b said:

“Sorry to ask but what are the bad side effects??”

@cherishpaul_ said:

“Brown or yellow it's normal you don't have to explain besides their own that is white dey smell like car wey don die.”

Nancy reacted:

“Please not now that am eating.”

+293 reacted:

“If they don't smell it's fine nothing is bad there.”

@ttolu.x said:

“Wo I like your brown teeth jare.”

Okafor Chioma said:

“To be honest I have not seen when person inherit brown teeth.”

Watch the video below:

Unique lady shows off her bearded face

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady went viral after sharing a short clip to show people her hairy face. Sarah has many videos on her handle showcasing her unique facial hair.

The lady's hairy face has made her famous on the platform, where she now has 24k followers. In one of the videos, Sarah was seen singing a sweet song playing in the background as she showed off her gap tooth.

Many of her followers who commented on the video described her as a beautiful woman. Some said the hair made her more pretty, while others asked her to shave it.

Source: Legit.ng