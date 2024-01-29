LASU lecturer who won the best PhD thesis award in Mathematics at UNILAG convocation shares her story

She overcame cancer, miscarriages, divorce, and other challenges to pursue her academic dreams

She is a mentor and a role model to many young scholars and hopes to inspire them with her story

Aminat Ige-Ariyibi, a lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), has emerged as the overall best graduating doctoral thesis award winner at the 54th convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

The mathematics lecturer, who is in her late 30s, delivered an emotional valedictory speech as she walked to the rostrum to receive her award, Premium Times reports.

She was excited and happy as she shared her story. Photo credit: Aminat Ariyibi/Premium Times

Source: Original

She recounted how she went through several challenges in her life, including cancer, miscarriages, divorce, depression, armed robbery attacks, and surgical operations.

However, she did not let these obstacles deter her from pursuing her academic dreams and enrolling for a PhD programme at UNILAG as soon as she was medically fit.

She also revealed that she got remarried to Nasir Ariyibi, the Director of Health Services at LASU, who supports her dreams and ambitions.

A Passion for Mathematics

Mrs Ige-Ariyibi attributed her academic success to her educational background, from primary to tertiary institutions.

She said she attended Federal Government Girls College, Omu-Aran, Kwara State before she returned to Medal Merit High School, Igando in Lagos to complete her secondary education.

She bagged her first degree in Mathematics from LASU and her primary education was at Temijid’s Nursery and Primary School, Akesan.

“My interest in Mathematics deepened in secondary school, where I had interactions with Mr Olajide who was my Mathematics teacher then, so that school contributed. I must confess, that my primary school, Temijid’s built a good foundation for me. So yes, the schools I attended contributed,” she said.

She also praised LASU for instilling in her the values of resilience and perseverance, which helped her overcome the challenges she faced.

“Even LASU was rugged, we always say that if you survive in LASU, you can survive anywhere. In LASU, you have to read. Resilience and perseverance were those things we learnt at LASU,” she said.

