Beautiful Nigerian actress Bimbo Akintola has revealed the real reason why she has remained unmarried

The Nollywood veteran sat in an interview recently, where she discussed the wealth of Nigerian actresses, as well as her relationship status

When asked why she is still unmarried, she gave every heart-wrenching reason, which triggered emotional reactions online

One of the ace Nigerian actresses in the movie industry, Bimbo Akintola, made headlines earlier in the day, which rarely happens.

The eloquent actress, who interprets her roles in Yoruba and English movies, exceptionally opened up about her private and marital life.

Bimbo Akintola revealed her stance on marriage. Credit: @bimboakintola

This came to light while she was interviewed and has been circulating all over social media. While the 54-year-old actress discussed the dynamic among women in terms of wealth and social status in the movie industry, she was also asked about her marital life.

The reason Bimbo AKintola gave

Bimbo revealed that she refused to get married because the only person she saw forever with died. She stated it took her such a long time to find someone she loved deeply, but unfortunately, he is no longer there.

The thespian also quite firmly noted that he does not see herself getting married again to anyone else in her lifetime.

Watch clip here:

Fans react to Bimbo Akintola's revelation

Read some comments below:

@@damascots2014:

"Your guest is telling you some one she loved died. You don’t even acknowledge nor try to talk about it, you just de talk about finding new love. This guy should shut this podcast down. Interviewing’ is a skill that you horn."

@ade_bayde7:

"She’s so real."

@UmoOtobong:

"Not every one wants to marry, Nigerians should change their mind set abeg."

@Alexis_ATM2:

"In so many ways, I do use her point, though; these days, most people are just managing to be married."

@efortehub:

"Everyone isn't meant to be married. Understand this and live in peace."

@GoldenTunsh

"Useless woman."

@yeye_dude:

"Prolific actress."

