A video of a Nigerian man who celebrated joyfully as his wife gave birth to twins went viral on TikTok

The husband sprayed money on his wife, who was sitting on the sofa with one of the twins

The wife smiled blissfully and contentedly as she saw her husband spraying the money enthusiastically

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian husband who showed his immense joy with money as his wife delivered twins has captured the attention of many TikTok users.

The video, which was posted by the couple’s friend, shows the husband throwing pieces of cash on his wife, who was sitting comfortably on the sofa with one of the newborn twins in her arms.

The man was happy. Photo credit: @coddednatio2020/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The husband could not contain his happiness and gratitude for his wife’s successful delivery of their twin babies as shared by @coddednation2020 on TikTok.

The wife, who looked radiant and beautiful, smiled widely and confidently as she accepted the money from her loving husband.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Patos reacted:

“I want to do this for my upcoming baby, I pray make God provide for me please comment amen for me.”

Sugar8 said:

“Hope say he nor go collect the money back ...cause my babe get that bad character.”

Chilly baby:

“For us who are dating onions let's us gather here we have a wonderful meeting.”

Stacy:

“See who Dem dey spray Money dey busy dey sleep God bless and protect him.”

Judith pink:

“This will be me, the day I will finally give birth to a boy Amen. A ppl don mock me too much.”

Ego oyibo:

“The first video i see this Sunday morning...am so happy that lord will grant my heart desire in Jesus.”

Bestgold:

Angeluloaku:

“Where una dey see this kind husband My own time I use Tears dey breastfeed baby bcos of side chic.”

User93839493838:

“Lord, grant me tenacious winso congratulations God bless me with a baby's please God bless me amen.”

Ugochiinnocent179:

“That man that asked which country is this never reach here.”

Source: Legit.ng