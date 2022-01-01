A Nigerian man got many people talking after he sprayed many dollars notes on his sleeping wife to show her love

The man who appreciated the woman for being with him when he never had much smiled on as he surprised the woman

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that the man's act is commendable as some men would rather spend on side lovers

A video of a Nigerian man showing his wife love in a special way has generated massive reactions on social media.

In the clip shared by @instablog9ja, the man went to his wife who was sleeping on the couch, and started spraying her dollar notes.

The wife looked amazed the dollars fell on her on the couch. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Thank you for your loyalty

The cameraman who gave voice to the video said that the man did that as a way to appreciate his wife for standing by him "through thick and thin".

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The notes spraying soon woke the woman up from sleep. She was really delighted when she saw what her husband was doing. She stayed down on the couch and enjoyed the moment.

Watch the video below (swipe):

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 65,000 likes.

He is a good man

Below are some of the reactions:

jban4real said:

"It is better to appreciate wives not side nonsense. God bless you family bro."

chinenye_nwa1 said:

"God remember what I ask from you 2022?"

beadzbymaciver said:

"Na this kind currency I want 2022."

shoogar.peng said:

"Can your baby can? No ooo my baby can not can, it can only be ur baby that can can, oyinbo pepper."

nene_george said:

"Better husband. Some men will forget you and replace you with sidechic."

chris_triplec said:

"Hope say e no go collect am back."

hiebywhumey said:

"Did I just hear can your baby can, camera man where is your own baby."

Man gifted his wife private jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Popular Instagram couple, Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee, got people talking as the wife shared a short video of her and husband.

In the short clip, the woman was led out of a Rolls Royce blindfolded by Masoud. Right in front of her was a private jet gift for her.

When the veil was taken off her eyes, the woman hugged her husband happily. She wrote that after 11 years, the man still found a way to surprise her.

Source: Legit.ng