A female US soldier from Africa went viral on TikTok after declaring her love for her future husband

The woman, dressed in his full military gear, demonstrated her excitement for the man she would marry

She flashed a ring while dancing in her uniform, indicating her happiness with her career as well

A young woman from the African continent who served as a soldier in the US army captured the hearts of many after expressing her deep affection for her future spouse.

In a video shared by @awuraama100, the woman, who wore the complete military outfit of her beloved, showed her eagerness and anticipation for the day she would tie the knot with the man of her dreams.

The female was eager to meet her man. Photo credit: @awuraama100/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She displayed a shiny ring on her finger while performing a joyful dance move in her army uniform, revealing also her satisfaction and pride with her profession as a defender of the nation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Efua said:

“May the good Lord protect you wherever you go.”

Aworele Busola wrote:

“Nobody talk about the ring.”

Sambazz Rhythm:

“God's hand of protection preserve you.”

Lavidal IG:

“Find this lady for me.”

Godwiniuleomien:

“No be me and you.”

EPICfitness:

“I am here oo.”

Mr Eve:

“What country is this.”

Prettyivy:

“What country is this.”

Janius Flair:

“I love babe,wish I wore this uniform when I struggled for it.”

Ufuoma Otuagoma61:

“I am here my love.”

Paschal Walter:

“You're my dream come through.”

Naki:

“I need a husband.”

Source: Legit.ng