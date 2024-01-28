A hilarious video of a Nigerian dad flirting with his daughter’s friend went viral on TikTok

A funny video of a Nigerian father trying to charm his daughter’s friend has gained attention on TikTok.

The man, who was sitting very close to the attractive woman who was lying comfortably on the sofa, was doing his best to convince her that he had a crush on her.

They appeared to enjoy each other's company. Photo credit: @khe_mei/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The daughter, who was secretly recording the funny moment from behind the camera, advised her father on what to do and say to win the woman’s heart and make her laugh.

The video as shared by @kh_mei, which has received thousands of likes and comments, shows the hilarious interaction between the dad, the daughter, and the friend.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Haleemah reacted:

“Na understanding gf dad dey find daddy wey wise.”

Mhiz Akintade said:

“No enter my daddy ooo.”

Wolexdaz reacted:

“Be warned-Trust no one.”

Pretty brittle wrote:

“This is my frnd daddy ooo.”

Hon cho:

“Don't joke with me ooo

Elohim:

“I swear I like this man... Dad go still enter this girl e sure.”

Sir Danni:

“This Daddy na Ashewo.”

Mhiz Akintade:

“My friend dey fear me nah why she no wan gree for my daddy.”

Olajesukitan:

“Make you Sha no dupe Mr Akintade o.”

Janet:

“Give herd will to the house.”

Leo:

“You don dey give up o. I cover you with the blood of Jesus.”

QuickSand101:

“That girl like your dad but you dey there dey think say na joke u go learn.”

