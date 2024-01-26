A Nigerian man has shared a video of a young boy he met on the road alone at night without any supervision

Capturing the young boy on camera, he questioned what he was doing alone on the road at night

Netizens who watched the viral clip on the TikTok app reacted in the comments section of the post

A Nigerian man has raised concerns on TikTok about the safety of a young boy he met alone on the road.

He sighted the young boy walking without a guardian late at night and he quickly interrogated the boy while filming him.

Man shares clip of boy at night

The man identified as @bigpikin01 on TikTok was heard in the video asking the boy questions to know about his family and why he was outside.

“Who born you? You no dey sleep? You be thief? Wetin be your name”, the man questioned.

He further asked the boy what his name was and the visibly scared boy replied and ran away quickly.

Netizens react to video of viral boy

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Anger as little boy is seen reading at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a primary school boy was recently seen in the cold night reading his books somewhere away from his parent's house. The boy had to step away from the house because there was no power there for him to use.

But determined not to get to bed without reading, he went to stay under a security light, near a guest house to read. The camera of Smith Akom Takema captured the little boy and he shared the story on Facebook.

The post has attracted various reactions from members of the public, many of whom expressed anger at the electricity situation in the country.

