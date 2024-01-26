A Nigerian man cried uncontrollably while recounting his unexpected fall from a height of wealth and abundance

In a video, he tearfully revealed that he used to be a millionaire with N30 million in his account but now begs for peanuts

Netizens who watched the clip reacted to the man’s story with different opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man has shared a painful story of how his life took a turn for the worse within a short period.

The man identified as @king_cjohn on TikTok revealed how his millions of naira disappeared, turning him into a beggar.

Man in tears over financial struggles

According to the man, he had not less than 30 million naira to his name when he was making it big.

Sadly, he has now become a pauper as he begs for N2k from people to be able to survive.

Sharing his painful ordeal in tears, the man prayed for God to make him rise again and become rich.

He wrote:

“Person wey don see 30 million. Con dey beg for 2k. Bring back the payday oh lord.”

Netizens react to man’s fall from grace

The comments section was filled with different opinions from netizens who consoled him and prayed for a better tomorrow.

@chickweedyoung.Deroy said:

“If I see up to 30 million I won't go broke again, never even if the money is from oracle.”

Domsmugo42 commented:

“Who e Neva do go tink say ppl wey rise and fall no use there money well.”

Emmal Lavish said:

“If I see 30m I go buy 6danfo and 3kekenape use the remaining buy one small land at least 6 danfo should be 18m and Keke should be 6m so e go remain.”

Q FrOsH reacted:

“You go lekki abi you no go.”

@paygevibes said:

“Who hustle no invest go hustle again.”

Danloveless said:

“Na person wey never see life go laugh his fellow man wey beg am for money.”

Amarachi reacted:

“300 million no they last again.”

Gentle Boi said:

“Na that person life spoil ,30m that person need a very tick fast and prayer.”

@seyioladimeji said;

“Can't explain how my heart broke down while I saw this post, for those of us striving to bring back paydays may GOD answer our prayers IJN AMEN.”

Female millionaire who had cars and houses goes broke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dorcas Kagendo, a 50-year-old lady who was once a millionaire, has cried out that well-meaning individuals should come to her aid. The Kenyan lady from a broken home achieved career success in her thirties and became rich, owning properties and cars.

Dorcas who was spotted seeking alms from people on the street shared with Afrimax how she got rich. She was raised by her mother and never got to see her father to date. After she graduated from school, she worked hard and first got a job as a secretary and then as an office administrator.

From there, she began earning millions. At 33, she was a millionaire and bought lots of vehicles. She also bought lands, houses and other properties. She got married and had a kid but was abandoned by her husband later on. Pictures of her cars were held up in the video as well as how she looked when the going was good.

