A TikTok video captured the moment she opened the big box that contained the precious present

The bride, dressed in a white gown, was surrounded by her friends and family as she unwrapped the big box

She opened the smaller bag and finally saw the 40 million naira bag that her groom had gifted her

A video of a Nigerian bride who got a surprise gift of a bag worth 40 million naira on her wedding day has gained attention on TikTok.

The video shows the bride’s reaction as she unwraps the huge box that holds the extravagant present from her groom.

The bride was happy with the gift. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

The video has amassed millions of views and thousands of comments on the social media platform.

The bride, who was wearing a beautiful white gown, was surrounded by her excited friends and family members as she opened the massive box.

She then opened the smaller bag and gasped as she saw the 40 million naira bag that her groom had bought for her. She was overcome with emotion as she held the bag in the video shared by @stanlophotography.

The video sparked a lot of reactions from TikTok users, who were stunned by the lavish and generous gift.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some ofthe reactions below:

User93838737373838 reacted:

“What was the big carton for?”

Mhiz Temmy said:

“To us who was expecting something bigger congratulations.”

Fauxajauro wrote:

“The man whey dey always ask which country is this never reach here.”

Eniolaolabimpe812 commented:

“I think say na the husband dey inside.”

Naa Torshie:

“This wedding gift box reminds me of my ex...he had a big head but his brains were small.”

La touche:

“She thought it was a car key I know.”

Big Shantel:

“I was even expecting a car key self!! See packaging on top bag.”

Oyin pearlz01:

“Nah to sell the bag after wedding oo.”

