A groom could not believe his eyes after his bride surprised him with a brand new iPhone 14 and cash

The doting couple were having their wedding photoshoot when the sweet bride brought out the gifts

Reacting to his wife's sweet gesture, the excited man looked at her in shock while unveiling the package

A beautiful bride has warmed hearts with her sweet gesture towards her husband on their wedding day.

A sweet video making the rounds on social media captures the bride presenting a new iPhone 14 to her husband.

Not only that, but the caring wife also gave him some bundles of cash to spoil himself.

The husband stared at his wife in shock as he never expected her to gift him such expensive gifts on their wedding day.

Netizens react as gifts husband iPhone 14

Daniella Adele said:

"She could have given the gift when they are just 2 of them or on another day not on this day it’s like she’s paying him for marrying her it’s shameful not only for her but for the man as well."

Temitope Akin stated:

"Every other part I liked but refusing the kiss is my concern. Somebody should tell me what happened cos I don't seem to understand ooo."

Nnamani Paul commented:

"Why did she avoid the kissfm from the man. God don't aloud lady to sponsor my welding cos e no go sweet ooooo."

Olafor Nneka added:

"Rich daddy's girl gifting her baby boy iphone 14 on there wedding day she has fix in d new sim card and password on d phone knows how many numbers are stored there if he f*ck up he goes back straight to d stress where he belongs no time."

