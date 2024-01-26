A Nigerian mother posted a video of the adorable gift her little daughter received from her male friend and it went viral

A heartwarming video of a young boy giving cash to his little friend in Nigeria has gained attention on TikTok.

The video was shared by the girl’s mother, who captured the moment of the sweet surprise on camera.

The girl was happy. Photo credit: @mhizfavy032/TikTok

The video showed the boy walking up to the girl who was sitting on a sofa in the living room. He handed her a thick bundle of cash wrapped with a piece of paper.

The girl was overjoyed and started counting the money with a big smile on her face. The other people in the room, who were watching the scene, cheered for the cute kids.

The video shared by @mhizfavy032 showcased the pure and innocent love between the two children as well as the generous and thoughtful gesture of the boy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Felicity Amadi reacted:

“De don de link Pablo and pablet together.”

ChommyBeauty0 said:

“She don first me collect cash from man.”

Pretty Shima wrote:

“Poor man will think they're spoiling them.”

Asawhiteben commented:

“Na me be that white paper wey dey use wrap de money.”

Pablo baby:

“Even small boy hand open my man hand be like konkon.”

Unfazedpersonel:

“The boy drop bundle of money finish day laugh my man go squeeze face untop 1k way in drop.”

User93002930389393:

“Na me be the table when the boy stand out.”

Ñâ Tíôn:

“This man wey dey comment which country is this never reach here?”

Victoryvickly@1:

“Even small baby no dey gree for man oo who dey.”

