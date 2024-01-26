A Nigerian lady who gave N300,000 to a mother and recorded her emotional response has attracted a lot of attention online

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady who surprised a mother with a cash gift of N300,000 has gone viral on TikTok.

The lady said she was inspired by the mother’s act of kindness and compassion when she met her the day before.

The mother who was struggling to make ends meet had offered to help the woman with some money despite her own financial difficulties.

The woman decided to return the favour by giving the mother a huge amount of money that she had saved up for a long time.

She recorded the moment when she handed over the money to the mother, who was shocked and overwhelmed by the gesture.

The mother could not believe her eyes and broke down in tears of joy and gratitude.

The video, which was posted online by @damilolaroyal_, has received a lot of praise and admiration from netizens, who applauded the woman’s generosity and the mother’s humility.

Many people said they were touched by the video and wished both of them happiness and prosperity.

Alhaja Simbiat reacted:

“This is emotional Damiola may u never know better yesterday inshaAllah.”

Peaceofmind4ever:

“And some celebrities giving salo and chickens milions while 10Ok upwards can change many people life.”

Big Pion33:

“Second version of adura God will surely bless you.”

Ifakolade:

“Our government please find solution to this country, all this woman suppose to receive salary according to their age, aunty damilola God bless you.”

Lekswap6:

“Dem swear for yoU make you Dey read comments? You sef comment your own.”

Orlaqunlay007:

“Ya Ajoke again, Almighty Allah will bless every hand the support this women.”

Ebenade:

“They use 200 naira carry correct score.”

Dteemy:

“It's because I never become a rich man 'dis mothers need more,much love to u damilola.”

Oyinn:

“I never sabi the devil wey fit block that prayer wey the mama's pray, it's from their heart and soul.”

Wiper938383:

“Omo I no know when I started crying so so emotional.”

Habeebullahi:

“People are suffering wallahi! let's go all out to spread kindness.”

Lady gets N500k & sponsorship, breaks down in tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady was super grateful when a man approached her and presented her with a box of naira notes.

In a previous video, the man acted as if he was poor, asking for transport money. Despite the lady's medical condition, she gave him N500.

She was surprised when the man added more money to her N500. She spoke about spending much every three weeks to treat her diabetes.

Source: Legit.ng