There is a Nigerian lady who enjoys cooking so much that she never gets tired when she is in the kitchen. In fact, cooking, which many people might find stressful, is a therapeutic adventure for her. When she thinks of cooking, she thinks about it as an enjoyable thing rather than stressful.

Little wonder that Tumininu Olaniyi enjoyed cooking for her boyfriend, who would later become her husband. She cooked for herself too, and when she was working at Dangote Group, she packed a lot of mouthwatering meals, so much so that she sold some of them to her colleagues at work.

The lady said she started cooking for her husband and then turned it into a business. Photo credit: TikTok/@hotmbycheft.

Source: TikTok

Her colleagues at Dangote Group obviously relished her delicacies, and it was not long before words went round that there was a lady who brought meals to work.

Tumininu expands to selling food to colleagues at work

In an interview with Legit.ng, Tumininu said people from neighbouring offices started ordering her deliciously cooked launch. It became a business such that she carries food for sale whenever she goes to work.

She told Legit.ng:

"I started cooking for my boyfriend, now my husband. I don't get tired while cooking because it’s therapeutic for me. It started off as a business while I was working with Dangote Group, where I converted my lunch to selling to my colleagues. So it extended to other companies around my office."

She is a professional chef and an employer of labour

Tumininu does not like it when she is called a 'cook'. Instead, she prefers to be referred to as a chef. And why not? She said she attended a culinary school for three months which qualified her for a food safety certificate. This means she knows the business of cooking consumable food for high-profile clients.

Her words:

"I'm a professional Chef. I was self-taught for four years before I went to a culinary school for three months. I have a food safety certificate from the London Professional Training Center."

Before then, Tumininu had bagged a degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). However, she is now an employer of labour. She employs 15 staff who are helping her run her cooking company located in Lagos.

She told Legit.ng

"I have 15 staff working with me presently."

Taking advantage of social media to market her brand

Tumininu has leveraged the power of social media to increase her reach. Most of the meals she cooks for her clients are packed beautifully and displayed on TikTok, where it elicits curiosity from netizens. Often, she puts price tags on the bowls of food, and this generates many reactions from social media users who say her food is too expensive.

However, Tumininu told Legit.ng that her food is specially prepared and meant for the high and mighty. She said a bowl could go for N32,000 but maintained it is not as expensive as people think.

She said:

"My clients are premium - the high and mighty, the crème de la crème. The people who love good food and know that good meals are not cheap. The least bowl we have is N32k. I wouldn’t say it is costly - it’s value for money cos good food is not cheap."

No doubt, from cooking cooking for her boyfriend and selling to her colleagues, Tumininu has carved a niche for herself in the food business.

Man seen dancing with a plate of food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an old man danced at a party, and the interesting moment was captured in a heartwarming video.

In the short clip, which was shared on TikTok, the man was seen with a plate of jollof rice in his hand.

He moved his legs with ease and swag despite his old age, making netizens to fall in love with his dance.

Source: Legit.ng