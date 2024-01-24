When Scholastica Solomon Dadean started helping her mother to hawk soft drinks as a child, little did she know she would one day own her own business. From that tender age, she learned the ropes of how to handle a business, and even after graduating from the University of Jos, she has not forgotten some of the lessons she learned as a child helping her mother.

Even while she was in school studying rehabilitation science at the University of Jos, she started by making and selling her own liquid soap and other household consumables.

Scholastica is a graduate of the University of Jos. Photo credit: TikTok/@scholasticadadean.

Source: TikTok

She told Legit.ng in an interview:

"I graduated from the University of Jos, where I studied rehabilitation science. I started my business when I was a child hawking water and drinks for my mum. After my university days, I started to make liquid soap, disinfectant, bar soap, etc, including snacks and drinks like zobo, kunu, popcorn, peanuts, buns, and fish rolls among others."

She never wanted to work for anyone

When she eventually graduated from the university, Scholastica took the decision to become her own boss, no matter how small the business might be. She rented a shop and started selling provisions to the neighbours. She kept this business until they had to move to the Northeast due to her husband's job.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She told Legit.ng:

"After I graduated, I didn't want to work under anybody, so I got a shop in which I sold provisions and food stuff in Jos. Due to my husband's work, we moved to the northeast."

After the family moved to the Northeast, Scholastica said she did not stop looking for a business to do. She said she noticed that the weather in the northeastern part of the country was hot, so she took a suggestion to start selling cold drinks.

She said:

"With the weather conditions, water and drinks were what I started with."

Scholastica expands into fish

Scholastica was not done yet as she sought to expand her business interests. Her daughter, who has knowledge of social media, introduced her to TikTok. She was receptive to the idea and it has helped her gain visibility and expansion into other types of business.

She told Legit.ng:

"My daughter then introduced me to TikTok, which I took advantage of. Discovering things are cheaper here than in the other parts of the world, I began to advertise fish, and then later on food stuff TikTok and to God be the glory, I gained visibility."

People living abroad notices her

After she delved into foodstuff, fish and other cooking condiments, she became more aggressive with TikTok and gradually expanded her clientele. With increased visibility on social media, Scholastica was noticed by Nigerians living abroad who want local food condiments shipped to them. At the moment, she is looking to expand her business into training whoever might want to learn the smoked fish business.

She said:

"I have shipped to more than ten countries, including the USA, UK, Italy, Spain, Germany etc.. people kept on recommending me to others, seeing that I give them value for their money. Through recommendations and TikTok, my business kept on growing, and to date, I still look forward to what more I can get from TikTok and what to add to my menu. Fish business is very lucrative, and I am open to having people learn under me."

Nigerian graduate becomes a fish farmer

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate became a fish farmer.

The young man is a graduate of the Abia State University, Uturu, but he now earns his living through fish farming.

He said fish farming is a lucrative business but revealed that it is capital-intensive.

Source: Legit.ng