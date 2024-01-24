A Nigerian lady posted a video on TikTok showing her joy after her visa was approved following 7 weeks of processing

She displayed her passport with the visa stamp, which confirmed that her dream of relocating to another country had come true

The video of the ecstatic and tearful woman received many congratulations from viewers who praised her

A Nigerian woman shared a heartwarming video on TikTok, expressing her happiness and gratitude after her visa was approved following a long and tedious process of 7 weeks.

In a video shared by @_iambree, she proudly displayed her passport with the visa stamp, which verified that her dream of relocating to another country had finally become a reality.

Nigerian lady relocates to Canada. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

The video of the overjoyed and emotional woman touched the hearts of many viewers who congratulated her for achieving her goal and wished her all the best for her new journey.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tgold reacted:

“I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own tun... congratulations.”

User9393839739398383 said:

“Congrats nne tap from your Approved Amen.”

Val_2.0 wrote:

“Hope yoU don't cry.. Stay strong when you get there.”

Bertha Ofosu:

“I receive my Canadian visa in the name of Jesus, Amen!”

Louisa:

“I tap into your blessings.”

Adebowale:

“I tap Into this Testimony ijn.”

Pinky perfect:

“l just started my process I pray God help me through it all.”

Lolaaaaa:

“Lord help me this is really my dream but me that my mom cant even afford daily food its well.”

User1234567891011:

“Congratulations God is faithful.”

Lady packs her bags, leaves Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who got the opportunity to travel out has made a video documenting her relocation story.

She (@jennygodda) revealed that her UK visa was approved in a week. Before embarking on the trip, she got provisions.

The lady also made some beautiful braids. An emotional moment was when she had to say goodbye to her mother.

Source: Legit.ng