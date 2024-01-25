A Nigerian lady who moved to Canada and saw snow for the first time captured her emotional reaction on TikTok

The video shows her tearfully saying goodbye to her parents and posing for pictures with them in Nigeria

She revealed that she had waited for two years to get her visa approved, which made her journey even more special

A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed with joy when she moved to Canada and witnessed the white flakes falling from the sky.

She recorded her heartfelt reaction on TikTok and shared it with TikTok viewers who were touched by her story.

The video shared by @onomeee shows her crying as she hugs her parents and snaps some memorable photos with them in Nigeria.

She also narrates how she had patiently waited for two years to get her visa approved, which made her relocation to Canada even more meaningful and exciting.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Usert6485431918563 said:

“I tap into this blessings.”

Lawrence Ani wrote:

“Congratulations. i tap from your blessings Amen.”

Tom reacted:

“How long did it take them to ask for passport after medical report.”

Blessed83837:

“I just applied in December, I will get my approval this month.”

Tees Perfumery:

“Congratulations dear Please Were you interviewed?”

Stillok90:

“I tap on this blessings to receive my Canada visa.”

Daily837737373:

“We're did you shop for your winter wears please.”

Wire rozay:

“Moot pls I am from zoroton.”

