"She's So Beautiful": Cute Video as Nanny Rosie Finally Returns to Her Lebanon Boss in Lovely Style
More details shortly...
Watch the video below:
nobody is talking about the peck on Rose's forehead, it says alot about her boss
Dear beloved family of Rosie and Cataleya thanks for the love you have expressed to the world. Thanks for the golden Heart both of you. God given love.
Expecting videos on Rosie’s Channel high-quality videos with these kids please let it be her side hustle since it pays and she is a good Nanny
rosie you broke the record of best nanny in the world now Lebanon knows you
You know Mama Rosie’s fee is triple now Aww the children look happy
Thank you mama for loving Rosie May God bless you for your kind heart
rosie good job/decision you are the one who understands this family and you are the boss of your life
awesome, Rosie that family is your destiny helper, assist them and let them fix your future
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng