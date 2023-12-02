An emotional video of a white man and his children weeping at an airport as their nanny left has caused a stir online

While the white employers wanted to see off the nanny, the kids found it hard to say goodbyes and ran after her

The nanny had to stop in her tracks and took her time hugging and comforting the teary kids who wouldn't let her go

A trending video of oyinbo kids shedding tears at an airport as their nanny left has melted hearts on social media.

The black nanny, identified as Rosie, had already gone a distance when her employers' kids caught up with her, refusing to let go.

Rosie also wept along with the kids. Photo Credit: @maria.cataleya.official

The white man and his wife tried to restrain their kids to allow Rosie to leave but faced strong resistance from them.

In the clip seen on TikTok, the nanny took turns to hug the kids and also broke into tears as she watched them weep.

The white man also cried

At some point, the oyinbo man could be seen fighting back tears from his eyes.

In another clip from the incident, the emotional man urged her to return, saying they couldn't cope without her.

Watch the video below:

The video melted hearts

melaniethaker752 said:

"Even the father is crying Rose enjoy your holiday."

Mayralucky7 said:

"OMG! This breaks my heart kids get Attached to someone as special as Rosie who loves them, and treats them with a kind heart ❤️God bless her."

oliviachi2222 said:

"May God bless our Rosie, what a phenomenal woman Hope my angels keep their clean heart, God bless them."

Charmayne Harrell said:

"Why did I just cry with the babies for Rosie .One of them called her mommy."

vivian Bea said:

"Thank you Rosie, but u need to go n check ur home people , thanks so much for your good heart, u made us proud."

brown_eyed_girl said:

"Kids can't fake it, she must have been a gem to them.

"I remember seeing a video the twins had to choose between Rosie and parents."

Longorrrriiia said:

"Why did I fall in love with Rosie she seems sweet."

mariomi88 said:

"I cried too with this cute angles, Rossie should come back."

Mum and her kids cry at airport as her nanny departs

In a related report, a woman and her children shed tears at an airport as their nanny returned home.

In a video posted by @sheng091180, it was revealed that the nanny had served the family for as long as 14 years.

The moment they arrived at the airport from where she would depart, the mother and her children wept profusely. The children hugged the nanny passionately and broke into uncontrollable tears when the reality hit them.

Madan and little daughter weep as nanny leaves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman and her child had cried as her nanny left them.

In a touching clip seen on TikTok, the woman's little child wept uncontrollably as the nanny moved out with her bag.

The woman said it was so painful that she also joined her daughter in crying. She said that her little child cried to the point that she got sick. In the clip, the nanny could be seen trying to comfort the kid as she got set to leave the area.

