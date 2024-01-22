At a marriage ceremony, a female guest caught the attention of many people with her unexpected outfit

The camera focused on her, showing how she stood out from the crowd in her fine wedding dress

While some netizens found nothing wrong with her outfit, others argued that it was in bad taste and knocked her

In a trending video from a marriage occasion, a woman was spotted rocking a wedding dress.

The female guest sat in the crowd as the marriage proceedings went on but the camera could not stop focusing on her.

She looked lovely in her wedding dress. Photo Credit: @officialokokobioko

Source: TikTok

The camera returned to the bride to show how she sat gracefully after having a segment with her groom.

"She wore her wedding gown to another person’s wedding," @officialokokobioko who shared the video on TikTok wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is not clear why the lady wore such an outfit to the occasion but it didn't sit well with some netizens.

Watch the video below:

Opinions divided on the woman's action

Näáni Góld said:

"It’s possible she just finished hers."

Free Free Palestine 2024 said:

"At least she isn't naked."

user1349463295234 said:

"This is pure witchcraft."

Ifystone said:

"She's probably channeling her own wedding... it's in bad taste though."

Cookieblay said:

"She should be escorted out of the premises."

Näáni Góld said:

"It’s possible she just finished hers."

Ntw3ntw3 (Nurse) said:

"She did the right thing nice to her. It shows how pampered and blessed she is. That is what i will do some days to come."

Kofii said:

"So beautiful.. at least she’s wearing her expensive gown again. Not what you all sow and can’t wear again..this is nice."

Lady wears wedding dress to church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was spotted wearing a wedding gown in church.

The unidentified lady, who had returned to Nigeria from England, United Kingdom graced the church Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Glory Dome in Abuja dressed in a wedding gown.

The daughter of the church's founder, Deborah Paul-Enenche, who captured the photo shared on her Facebook page that the lady said she carried out the act according to God's leading.

It is said that the lady is single and hoping on God for a marital breakthrough.

Source: Legit.ng