Nanny Rosie is a Kenyan woman who worked as a nanny in Lebanon for a family with TikTok-famous twins, Maria and Cataleya

Rosi, the nanny recently returned to her home country after an emotional farewell that touched the hearts of many people around the world.

Legit.ng looked at 5 things to know about this remarkable woman:

1. She is from Asembo Town, Siaya County in Kenya

Siaya County is one of the 47 counties of Kenya. The county is known for its agricultural and tourism potential, as well as its diverse people. Nanny Rosie hails from this county, specifically Asembo town where her family and friends are living.

2. She decided to be a nanny to improve her life and support her loved ones

Like many other Kenyans who have gone to the Middle East to work as domestic workers, Nanny Rosie decided to be a childcare person to seek better opportunities and income for herself. She was only fortunate to find a loving and respectful employer who treated her as a family member.

3. She has a close relationship with her own children

Rosie has three children of her own, a son and a daughter, who are both grown up and living in Kenya. She has maintained a close relationship with them despite the distance while she was in Lebanon.

4. She had a crashed marriage that left her heartbroken

The nanny was once married, but her marriage ended in a painful divorce that left her heartbroken. After her divorce, she decided to start a nanny job to take care of her children.

5. She gained fame and recognition for her role as a nanny to the TikTok twins

The Kenyan became a household name and a social media sensation for her role as a nanny to the TikTok twins, Maria and Cataleya. Rosie has received gifts from many well-wishers including an all expenses paid to a destination of her choice.

