She had stated earlier in an interview that she had three children, including two boys and one girl, before she began working as a nanny

Rosie and her children were seated together and her adult daughter was seen happily playing

The kids appeared happy to be with their own mother. Photo credit: @benniexperience/TikTok

In the video, Rosie and her kids sat down together and her grown daughter could be seen playing with her mother with happiness.

The popular also disclosed that her previous employer in Lebanon was a good family that accepted her wholeheartedly.

Many people were of the opinion after watching the video that they didn't expect Rosie to have three children while she looked so young.

Hillarycatebabacal said:

“But Rozie looked so young.”

User19050347001453 wrote:

“Rozie stay with your kids and take good care good of them, they missed their mother's love and care.”

User7373736 commented:

“Rozy don't go back stay with your family.”

Ansa7184:

“Who ever take care of them do a good job thank you for looking so good after Rosie's kid's they looked beautiful and good may God bless you.”

Revline Maswai:

“Congrutulation to the person who take care of them.”

Zee.mesh:

“Jamani this kids are so fine, healthy and looks so happy,they must be in the best hands.”

GodieT:

“Rosie looks good and happier at home.”

Chomsky:

“Beautiful Children, Please dont leave them again. They need you. Formative years is Very important.”

Sabrinah:

“Rozy looks soo young waaaa.”

